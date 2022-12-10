Connors Investor Services Inc. Decreases Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,799 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.43% of Telos worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Telos by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth $65,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth $90,000. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLS. Needham & Company LLC lowered Telos to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Telos to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Telos to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Telos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.