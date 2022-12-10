Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $4.21 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

