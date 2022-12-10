Connors Investor Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $178.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

