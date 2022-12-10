Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 14,231 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,231 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.1% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

ABBV opened at $163.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $123.71 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

