Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 25,647 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,647 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,721,000 after buying an additional 291,866 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $29,777,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 163,430 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.79.

Insider Activity

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

