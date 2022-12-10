Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 6,004 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.82% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 161,603 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 129,444 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 218.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 30.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,884,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $403.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.07 million. Analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Activity at Computer Programs and Systems

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,700 shares of company stock worth $110,141. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Computer Programs and Systems

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.