Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 9,453 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $360.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $407.00 to $428.00 in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.71.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.