Connors Investor Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.34. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

