ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.52.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

