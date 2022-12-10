Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.72 million.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 56.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 51.21. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of 37.75 and a 12 month high of 65.68. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.32.

CCSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,035,000 after purchasing an additional 88,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,690,000 after purchasing an additional 97,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,250,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $19,200,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

