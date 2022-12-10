Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Hits $0.0506 on Major Exchanges

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $12,801.20 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

