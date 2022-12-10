Continuum Finance Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $17,063.55 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

