Contrasting APA (NASDAQ:APA) & Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ)

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) and Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for APA and Osage Exploration and Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 4 11 1 2.81 Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

APA currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.61%.

This table compares APA and Osage Exploration and Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $7.99 billion 1.69 $973.00 million $10.47 4.00 Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Osage Exploration and Development.

Risk & Volatility

APA has a beta of 3.66, meaning that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Osage Exploration and Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 33.83% 325.67% 19.86% Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

APA beats Osage Exploration and Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Osage Exploration and Development

Osage Exploration & Development, Inc. is an exploration and production company, which interests in oil and gas wells and prospects. It is focused on the Horizontal Mississippian and Woodford plays in Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 24, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

