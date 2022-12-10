ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Shares Up 1%

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 230 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 229.60 ($2.80). 2,596,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,164,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.40 ($2.77).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.54) to GBX 295 ($3.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.41) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.35) to GBX 281 ($3.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.56) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 7,653.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 219.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 220.52.

In related news, insider Constantin Coussios acquired 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,215.05 ($24,649.49).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

