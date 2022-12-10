Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$1.13. Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 126,200 shares changing hands.

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$51.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.75.

About Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V)

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

