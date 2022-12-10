CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 1,082 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,037,000 after buying an additional 3,028,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after purchasing an additional 166,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 221,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,488 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

APAM opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $48.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

