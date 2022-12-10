CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 1,254 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 106,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 11.39%. Research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

