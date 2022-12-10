Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OFC. Truist Financial downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

NYSE OFC opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,923 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 38,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

