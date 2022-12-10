Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

See Also

