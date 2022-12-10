Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $544,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $1,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.88.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $483.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $496.22 and its 200-day moving average is $500.81. The stock has a market cap of $214.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

