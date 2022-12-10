Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Robert W. Baird

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BASE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Couchbase by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 411,099 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 464.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 75,837 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

