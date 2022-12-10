Counos X Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Counos X has a market cap of $321.23 million and $353,626.62 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Counos X has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for about $17.93 or 0.00104334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002054 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $949.52 or 0.05522722 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00505295 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.67 or 0.30202973 BTC.
Counos X Profile
Counos X’s launch date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx.
