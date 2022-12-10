Covenant Price Hits $1.83 on Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $123.44 million and approximately $143,661.87 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can now be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00010666 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Covenant has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $949.48 or 0.05542766 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00503548 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.35 or 0.30098540 BTC.

Covenant Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

