Cowen Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $85.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.67.

NYSE:TJX opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

