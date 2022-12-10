CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

