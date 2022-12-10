Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMCT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CMCT opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $126.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.48. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

