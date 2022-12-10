Credit Suisse Group Trims FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Target Price to $18.00

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FREY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised FREYR Battery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on FREYR Battery and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FREYR Battery stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.54. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 712,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 6.6% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 634.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 64,191 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FREYR Battery

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.