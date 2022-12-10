CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,107,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,619,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after buying an additional 357,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,370,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,191.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,250. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.