Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1,147.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.06%.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

