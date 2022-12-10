CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.54.

CSX stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 790,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,972,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

