CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CyberArk Software by 3,387.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 42.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $135.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.43.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

