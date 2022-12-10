Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of CYRN stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.52. Cyren has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyren during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyren during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cyren during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyren during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

