Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) vs. AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Financial Contrast

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and AdTheorent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 0.48 -$257.90 million ($1.21) -1.56 AdTheorent $165.37 million 0.88 $26.20 million $0.47 3.55

AdTheorent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Cyxtera Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdTheorent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 AdTheorent 1 2 5 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cyxtera Technologies and AdTheorent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $8.39, indicating a potential upside of 344.07%. AdTheorent has a consensus target price of $5.44, indicating a potential upside of 226.01%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than AdTheorent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -28.78% -29.61% -5.85% AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40%

Volatility & Risk

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Cyxtera Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyxtera Technologies

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About AdTheorent

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.