Daniel B. Wolfe Purchases 2,500 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TURN stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

