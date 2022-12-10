DeepBrain Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $310,192.80 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $4.13 million and $310,192.80 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is dbc.team. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

