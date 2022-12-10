Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.09

Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.09 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.41 ($0.04). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 131,506 shares trading hands.

Dekel Agri-Vision Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £17.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.84.

About Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. It owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

