Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $87.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.74.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 96,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

