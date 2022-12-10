Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $39.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,980.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. State Street Corp raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,787 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,804,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after buying an additional 4,361,181 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

