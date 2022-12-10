Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

