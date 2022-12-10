Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target to €60.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €54.90 ($57.79) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($69.47) to €68.00 ($71.58) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.6 %

TTE stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $62.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.