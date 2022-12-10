Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target to $83.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MKC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.17.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $85.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.