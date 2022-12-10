Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $185.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.32. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Diageo

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($40.24) to GBX 3,350 ($40.85) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.87) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,232.22.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.