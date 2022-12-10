Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$105.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Digi International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

DGII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digi International to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Digi International by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Digi International by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Digi International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

