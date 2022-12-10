Digital Financial Exchange Self Reported Market Cap Hits $72.18 Million (DIFX)

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Digital Financial Exchange has a market capitalization of $72.18 million and $1.30 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digital Financial Exchange Profile

Digital Financial Exchange’s genesis date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digital Financial Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Financial Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Financial Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

