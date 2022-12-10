Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 2.4%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 87,355,443 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 72,649,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 675,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 121,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 948.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 573,035 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 442,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,186,000.

