DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $310.14 million, a P/E ratio of -83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. DMC Global had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.55 million. Research analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Cohen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,156.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 135,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 63,106 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 178,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

