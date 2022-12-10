DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
DMC Global Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of BOOM stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $310.14 million, a P/E ratio of -83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. DMC Global had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.55 million. Research analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 135,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 63,106 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 178,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DMC Global Company Profile
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DMC Global (BOOM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.