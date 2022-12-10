DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $76.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.71.
DocuSign Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $159.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -91.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 73.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 52.3% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
