DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $76.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.71.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $159.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -91.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 73.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 52.3% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign



DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

