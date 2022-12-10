Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.72–$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $306.00 million-$307.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.53 million. Domo also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.11)-($0.07) EPS.

Domo Stock Up 17.9 %

DOMO stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. 997,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,792. Domo has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19.

Get Domo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity at Domo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $95,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $95,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $577,729.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,672.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,315 over the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Domo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Domo by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.