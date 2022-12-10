Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $746.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,526,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,526,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,500 shares of company stock worth $7,462,790. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

