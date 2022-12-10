DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.95

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.95 and traded as high as $6.95. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 288,124 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRD. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

DRDGOLD Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DRDGOLD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

